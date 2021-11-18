Jon Lee Purchases 34,500 Shares of essensys plc (LON:ESYS) Stock

essensys plc (LON:ESYS) insider Jon Lee acquired 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £100,050 ($130,715.97).

Shares of ESYS opened at GBX 282 ($3.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £181.57 million and a P/E ratio of -48.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 288.76. essensys plc has a 1 year low of GBX 137.50 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective on shares of essensys in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

