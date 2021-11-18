Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$18.25 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.00.

CTS stock opened at C$11.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.12. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.95 and a 12 month high of C$13.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

