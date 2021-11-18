Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$18.25 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.00.

CTS stock opened at C$11.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.12. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.95 and a 12 month high of C$13.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

