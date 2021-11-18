Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Given a C$12.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) has been given a C$12.50 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 135.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.88.

Shares of TSE:FOOD opened at C$5.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$390.54 million and a P/E ratio of -50.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of C$4.75 and a 1-year high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

