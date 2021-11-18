Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, a growth of 101.0% from the October 14th total of 144,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ADYEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

