Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Héroux-Devtek stock opened at C$18.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$685.90 million and a P/E ratio of 21.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.91. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of C$12.45 and a twelve month high of C$19.65.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.