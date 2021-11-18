Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the October 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Advanced Biomedical Technologies stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies

Advanced BioMedical Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of medical and pain management tools. Its products include Electro-Acuscope 85P (Portable); Electro-Acuscope 80L; Neuroscope 230B; Electro-Myopulse 75L (Base Model); Electro-Myopulse 75F (Used in Fermi Lab Study); and Electro-Myopulse EMS 85P (Portable).

