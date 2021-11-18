Tuniu (TOUR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 19th. Tuniu has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 211.49% and a negative return on equity of 61.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter.

Shares of TOUR opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $171.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.33. Tuniu has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tuniu stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.43% of Tuniu worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

