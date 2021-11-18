L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the October 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44.

AIQUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.9% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the third quarter worth about $276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

