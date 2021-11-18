-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Kura Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KURA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

KURA opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.58. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

