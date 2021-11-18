-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Kura Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KURA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

KURA opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.58. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.