Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,133 shares of company stock worth $15,632,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $136.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $99.22 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

