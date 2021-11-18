Motus GI Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Motus GI in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Motus GI’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOTS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motus GI by 59.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 124,458 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Motus GI in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

