Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$63.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BEI.UN. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.31.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$55.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$32.82 and a twelve month high of C$56.84. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.