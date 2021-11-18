Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Prometheus Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.10). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prometheus Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $39.28.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.11).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.