Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given a C$56.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on Boralex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.55.

TSE:BLX opened at C$37.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$33.92 and a 12-month high of C$56.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 145.58.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

