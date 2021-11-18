Scotiabank Lowers Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$137.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCA. CIBC cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$132.75.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$99.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$115.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$92.35 and a 1-year high of C$123.07. The company has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

