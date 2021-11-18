FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PVG. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares cut Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.81.

TSE:PVG opened at C$18.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.98. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of C$10.40 and a 12 month high of C$18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at C$305,983.02.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

