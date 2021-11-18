Capreit (TSE:CAR) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.35. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Capreit alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capreit in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Capreit has a one year low of C$20.71 and a one year high of C$50.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.