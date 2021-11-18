FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vaccitech plc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Vaccitech in a report released on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.67). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vaccitech’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.25.

VACC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaccitech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of VACC opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. Vaccitech has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vaccitech by 42.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vaccitech by 106.3% in the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vaccitech by 18.9% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. DC Funds LP acquired a new stake in Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at $10,776,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.