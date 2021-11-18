Koios Beverage (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Trading Down 5.2%

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) was down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 8,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 317,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

About Koios Beverage (OTCMKTS:KBEVF)

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp.

