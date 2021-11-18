Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) Trading 0.4% Higher

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 88,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 179,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNT. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 243,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC boosted its position in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 2.1% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 350,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

