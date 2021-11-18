Everest Market Cap Tops $44.10 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Everest has a market capitalization of $44.10 million and $343,577.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everest has traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00069029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00070411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00088485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,984.58 or 1.00133921 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.51 or 0.07068783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

