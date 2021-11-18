Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,249,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,987. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.20. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBWI. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.