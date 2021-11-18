Multiplier Trading 25.3% Lower Over Last Week (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 17th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $211,871.50 and approximately $1,839.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Multiplier has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00068644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00070059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00089717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,027.12 or 1.00508320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,221.69 or 0.07068716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

