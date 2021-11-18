Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Trading Down 0.9%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY)’s share price was down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.83. Approximately 11,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 54,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SINGY shares. DBS Vickers raised shares of Singapore Airlines to a “hold” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Singapore Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

