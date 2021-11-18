Edgeware (EDG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.39 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 37.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 17th. Edgeware has a market cap of $127.68 million and approximately $12.39 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00047985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00222337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,535,258,328 coins and its circulating supply is 5,883,389,474 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

