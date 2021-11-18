Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Tops $1.72 Billion (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.72 billion and $50.15 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.00175698 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.07 or 0.00521320 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000670 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00015893 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00074322 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008774 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

