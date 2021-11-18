Sincerity Applied Materials (OTCMKTS:SINC) Trading 4.6% Higher

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC)’s share price traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.69. 10,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,051% from the average session volume of 895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

Sincerity Applied Materials (OTCMKTS:SINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. Sincerity Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 57.39%.

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary engages in the distribution of applied materials, particularly plastics. It offers polymer products such as generic construction materials and breathable stretch film and antibacterial sheeting. The company was founded by Korstiaan Zandvliet, Maarten van der Sanden, and Robin Slakhorst on July 28, 2011 and is headquartered in South Yarra, Australia.

