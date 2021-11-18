Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. 152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

