Fraport (FRA:FRA) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Fraport AG (FRA:FRA) fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €63.46 ($74.66) and last traded at €63.94 ($75.22). 226,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €65.06 ($76.54).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.55.

Fraport Company Profile (FRA:FRA)

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.