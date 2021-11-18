Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates through the following segments: France Retail; Latam Retail; and E-Commerce. The France Retail segment focuses on the operation of Casino, Monoprix, Franprix-Leader Price and Vindémia sub-group banners. The Latam Retail segment comprises the Éxito, GPA, Disco Uruguay and Libertad food banners.

