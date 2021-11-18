Opacity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.51 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 87% against the dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a market cap of $34.77 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00047985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00222337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OPCTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.