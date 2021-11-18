Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KGFHY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.08. 32,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,360. Kingfisher has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $10.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

