Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 38,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,460. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.28). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

