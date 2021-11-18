Zacks: Analysts Expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Bath & Body Works reported sales of $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year sales of $7.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bath & Body Works.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,249,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,987. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $382,655,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.