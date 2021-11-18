BASIC Price Reaches $0.0100 on Top Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. BASIC has a market cap of $61.77 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BASIC has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.00222755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010762 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,199,254,167 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

