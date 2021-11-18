Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 175,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FROG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 952,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,890. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $73.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 0.73.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

