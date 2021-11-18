Copa (NYSE:CPA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS.

Shares of Copa stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.78. 1,048,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average is $77.55. Copa has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $94.91.

Get Copa alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPA. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Copa by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Copa by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Copa by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.