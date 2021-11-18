Elamachain Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elamachain has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00048530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00223229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,029,063 coins. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

