Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 100 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $140,868.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 77 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $19,343.94.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $9.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.53. 1,123,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.16 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.53 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.17.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 317.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.90.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.