Comparing Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) & agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Sotera Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of agilon health shares are held by institutional investors. 65.0% of Sotera Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sotera Health and agilon health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotera Health 0 0 9 0 3.00 agilon health 0 0 12 0 3.00

Sotera Health currently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.03%. agilon health has a consensus target price of $38.73, indicating a potential upside of 53.13%. Given agilon health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe agilon health is more favorable than Sotera Health.

Profitability

This table compares Sotera Health and agilon health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotera Health 4.10% 35.74% 6.32% agilon health -22.11% -26.63% -10.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sotera Health and agilon health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotera Health $818.16 million 8.03 -$38.62 million $0.12 193.43 agilon health $1.22 billion 8.17 -$60.05 million N/A N/A

Sotera Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than agilon health.

Summary

Sotera Health beats agilon health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

