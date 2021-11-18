Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.83.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSP traded down $4.99 on Wednesday, reaching $271.85. 101,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,392. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.09.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

