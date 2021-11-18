Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CSCO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 31,294,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,536,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $239.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

