DeGate (DG) Market Cap Hits $19.01 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last week, DeGate has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. DeGate has a market capitalization of $19.01 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00070794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00070864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00095485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,422.16 or 1.00844901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.97 or 0.07098231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,322,048 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

