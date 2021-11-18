SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Sells $104,108.03 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $104,108.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.54. 430,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,988. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $754.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $37.21.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in SI-BONE by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 150,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth about $6,252,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,832,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in SI-BONE by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.