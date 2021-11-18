Insider Selling: Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IR traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.34. 1,903,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,634. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 37.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 73,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.