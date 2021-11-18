Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Norman Gennaro Sells 5,000 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $515,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $624,350.00.

Shares of ZEN traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.32. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Zendesk by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,039 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $317,846,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 169.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,617,000 after buying an additional 643,064 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $87,193,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth $67,913,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

