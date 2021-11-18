Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells 47,500 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Peter Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,041,200.00.

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. 1,239,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $25.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after purchasing an additional 612,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,596,000 after purchasing an additional 544,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exelixis by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,038,000 after purchasing an additional 531,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXEL. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

