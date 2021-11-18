Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Shares of GMDA stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 579,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,785. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $186.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 58,799 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,794 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GMDA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.