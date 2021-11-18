Analysts Anticipate Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will announce sales of $4.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $7.50 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39,900%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $50.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.67 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEAM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,294. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.