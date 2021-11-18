Analysts Anticipate Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will announce sales of $4.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $7.50 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39,900%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $50.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.67 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEAM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,294. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

