Jupiter (JUP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.42 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $1.42 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00071091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00092776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,469.56 or 1.00488624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,274.19 or 0.07102873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

